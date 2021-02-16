LOVESICK: Darling Downs STI cases already at alarming levels

STI CHECK: New data reveals how many Warwick couples are avoiding a crucial chat about sexual health.

STI CHECK: New data reveals how many Warwick couples are avoiding a crucial chat about sexual health.

As Warwick residents got down and dirty over Valentine’s Day, our local health service has revealed some shocking information about the growing number of Sexually Transmitted Infection cases.

Darling Downs Health Services, which encompasses Warwick and Stanthorpe regions, revealed that chlamydia was by far the most common STI reported to hospitals throughout 2020 and 2021 so far.

According to a DDHS spokesman, the health service recorded 877 cases of chlamydia in 2020 and 120 cases already in 2021.

Trailing close behild was gonorrehea with 172 cases reported in 2020 and 22 so far in 2021.

There were also 35 cases of syphillis (infectious) in 2020 and two in 2021 and two cases of HIV across 2020/21.

The data comes as the health service urges residents to avoid unwanted gifts with protection, regular health checks and information.

“Before having sex, talk to your partner about using condoms and come to an agreement about this. Using condoms is the only method of contraception that protects against both pregnancy and STIs,” the DDHS spokeswoman said.

“It is important to understand that even if you or your partner is infertile or post-menopausal you still need to use a condom to protect yourself against STIs.”

STI hotspots across Queensland.

The spokeswoman said without protection, some STIS were incurable and could lead to long-term side effects including chronic pelvic pain, infertility and in rare cases cancer.

“You won’t be able to tell for sure if you or the person you are having sex with has an STI without being tested, because symptoms are not always seen or felt,” she said.

“It is important to get tested regularly so you know as soon as possible if you have any STIs and can begin treatment.

“If you are having vaginal, anal or oral sex, it’s recommended that you get checked at least once each year.”

For more information, head here.