POLICE are investigating after eight people were forced to abandon ship when their 4.3m vessel sank in crocodile infested waters in the Aurukun region.

Police were alerted to a sinking vessel near the mouth of the Kirk River, about two hours south of Aurukun, about 5pm on Wednesday.

Thursday Island Water Police co-ordinated a rescue, tasking a helicopter that needed to refuel at Weipa before reaching the scene.

Senior Sergeant Gary Hall from Aurukun Police Station said all eight people were found uninjured on a beach and returned home about 11pm.

"They used a mobile phone to contact triple-0 and it was relayed back to us and we spoke to Thursday Island Water Police who co-ordinated a response," he said.

"(The eight people) were able to get out (of the sinking vessel), they weren't far from shore and walked up onto the beach.

Senior Sergeant Gary Hall from Aurukun Police Station, said a group of eight people whose vessel sank about two hours south of Aurukun were found uninjured. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

"They were trying to get into the Kirk River so I don't know whether they were going camping or what they were doing.

"There were at least a couple of locals, with some relatives."

Thursday Island Water Police officer-in-charge Sergeant Andrew Howie said the eight people on board ranged from 12-years-old to 40.

He said investigations into what caused the boat to sink were ongoing.

"Someone is going to speak with them on Friday to establish what exactly took place," he said.

The Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed that no hospitalisation was required.

Originally published as Lucky escape after boat sinks in croc-infested waters