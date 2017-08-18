Lucky escape in late night Southern Downs crash

A YOUNG driver has had a lucky escape after rolling his car on a Southern Downs country road last night.

At about 11pm the 21-year-old Hendon man was returning home when he swerved to avoid a kangaroo and lost control of his car.

Allora Police Acting Sergeant Matt Shield said the man was out of the car and uninjured when police arrived.

"Paramedics assessed the man and firecrews righted the wrecked car,” he said.

"Police would just remind people to avoid swerving, especially on gravel roads - it's too easy to lose control.

"Brake if you have to but don't swerve.”