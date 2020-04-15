LUCKY ONES: Industry holds steady despite drought, COVID-19

DOMESTIC DEMAND: George and Fuhrmann livestock agent Matthew Grayson said the market was holding strong despite uncertainty.

ANY changes in the Warwick fat cattle market are unlikely, even as coronavirus brings uncertainty for the future of sales.

George and Fuhrmann cattle agent Matthew Grayson said Tuesdays sales were continuing in line with social-distancing restrictions and prices were holding steady, despite a drop to 300 yarding head.

“While that market has come back off where it was, you can’t complain about where it is,” he said.

With the best butchers calves fetching up to $3.90, a strong market would continue as long as the Australian increase stayed.

“The reason it’s staying strong is the sheer demand with the domestic market of people stocking up,” he said.

“I do believe we’re one of the lucky industries and with the lack of numbers (due to drought) within whole country, I can see the market staying strong for a couple of years at least.”

Mr Grayson said the market would stay physical into the future, despite seeing a rise in store cattle going online.

“Buyers have to look at fat cattle in person, “ he said.

“It’s too hard to over a computer screen.”