Lunch celebrates the ‘heart of country’ amid crippling year

CELEBRATING FARMERS: Crowds gathered to dine at the Warwick Show Society's Pizza, Pasta & Prosecco in the Paddock event.

WARWICK residents raised their glasses this afternoon in a fierce vow to keep the plight of Southern Downs producers front and centre.

The Warwick Show’s Society National Ag Day celebration came in the form of a Pizza, Pasta & Prosecco in the Paddock event and was also a special chance to highlight an incredible array of local produce.

Cooked by acclaimed chef Youssef Ben Toutai, the long lunch featured food from Carey Brothers Meats, Taylor Family Porduce, McMahon Brothers Orchard and more.

Marketing co-ordinator Teilah McKelvey said she was “chuffed” by the turnout and support for Warwick farmers.

“It’s so important to recognise our producers, especially those who are not the bigger name producers,” she said.

“Even if these guys aren’t from the ag industry today, this is just a massive sign of support for the sector.

“The demographic is varied, it’s a different setting to come together and as the event side of things open up, it’s a chance to pair that with support for farmers.”

Mrs McKelvey said the ongoing struggles of producers across Warwick wasn’t something the public could afford to overlook.

“I think we have to make sure farmers are always in the conversation,” she said.

“With Covid, we can’t just let farmers become something that doesn’t get discussed. We spoke about them all the time when there was drought, and we've got to make sure that discussion is continually going.”

The event was organised by Warwick Showgirl Jessica Carey in the one event made possible during her reign.

In a year marred by drought, Covid and isolation, she said was an invaluable opportunity to bring the community together.

“I think people heal people,” Ms Carey said.

“Sharing food around the table and laughing is one of the most healing things you can do.”

