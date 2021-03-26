Machete wielding man ‘can’t remember’ stabbing threat

Jacob Storey has been sentenced to probation after facing court over assault and threatening violence.

IN a horrible incident two fishermen were confronted out of the blue by a man wielding a machete as they left a rural fishing spot.

The armed man briefly held the machete to the throat of one of the victims and threatened to stab him, an Ipswich court has heard.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Smith said police identified Jacob Storey as the male who wielded the machete in the unprovoked incident at Borallon, not far from the Brisbane River.

Storey, 26, from Flinders View, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to two charges, including committing an assault; and threatening violence on December 28 at Borallon.

Snr Const. Smith said the incident occurred at 1.50pm near the corner of Summerville Rd and Pine Mountain Rd.

The two men had been fishing when they were approached by a stranger.

When he was asked if he had any luck fishing, the male (Storey) replied "why do you want to know".

Storey said he did not like being intimidated, one of the men saying "no worries mate".

Storey then held the large machete up to his throat and said: "I will stab you".

Jacob Storey threatened a fisherman with a machete.

As the men retreated Storey called out: "Don't' think I won't stab you. I will."

The worried men saw Storey get into a car driven by a female, took its registration details and contacted the police.

Snr Const. Smith said officers went to the house where the car was registered.

On arrival they found a machete, which was seized.

Storey said he had been at Borallon but denied threatening anyone with a machete.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Storey suffered with anxiety and agitation, and was medicated for it.

Storey told him it had taken three months to book an appointment with a psychologist so he did not end up attending.

"He lives with his mother at Flinders View and sadly lost his job two weeks ago as he injured himself," Mr Hoskin said.

"They (witnesses) both say that he (threatened to stab the man). He can't recall so accepts that he did."

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said it was a serious incident.

"It would be terrifying to the persons involved if you walked up and held a machete to a person's throat. Extremely frightening to them," Ms MacCallum said.

Storey was sentenced to a supervised 12-month probation order. To assist him he must submit to any counselling as directed.