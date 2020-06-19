POLICE seized a machine gun and ice in a drug raid on a property linked to two bikie gangs.

Police raided the property on Old Cleveland Rd in Chandler they state has been linked to the

Bandido and Comanchero outlaw motorcycle gangs.

Inside the property police found a drug lab, crystal methylamphetamine, ice, cannabis, a machine gun and handgun at a property on Old Cleveland Rd in Chandler.

A 45-year-old man was charged with a number of offences, including producing dangerous drugs, four charges of unlawful possession of weapons and two charges of possession of explosives.

He is due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on 28 August.

A different 45-year-old man from Petrie Terrace was also issued a notice to appear at Brisbane Magistrates Court for drug possession offences on 23 September.

Originally published as Machine gun and ice seized at bikie-linked property