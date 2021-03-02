‘Macho posturing’: 300 walk away from militant union

The CFMMEU's strong Mining and Energy Division has decided to split with the union claiming it was full of "macho posturing and chest beating".

In a unanimous decision by 300 delegates at the Mining and Energy Division's National Convention on Monday, General President Tony Maher outlined the argument to walk away from the CFMMEU.

"The dysfunction within the CFMMEU's national leadership, has seen personal vendettas take priority over effective management of the union," he said.

General President Tony Maher.

"The push to abolish divisional autonomy, which would in time hand control of our affairs to the dominant Construction Division.

"While Divisions of the CFMMEU have at times in the past worked well together - especially under the leadership of former National Secretary Michael O'Connor - there is no longer a place for us in the CFMMEU.

"Remaining a part of this amalgamation is not in the best interests of our mining and energy members."

The resolution was strongly worded, claiming the union used its power to "settle personal vendettas" against former Mining and Energy Division National Secretary Michael O'Connor.

"The structure of the amalgamated Union once served us well, but that ceased to be the case some time ago," the resolution read.

"The ruthless use of raw numbers against the smaller Divisions; the disrespect and disregard shown to the views of Mining and Energy workers; and the public undermining of our former National Secretary to settle a personal score, is simply intolerable."

It claimed the union the case for staying in he union was "extremely weak".

"There is nothing of substance that the broader amalgamated Union can offer us," it read.

"Once it could offer serious political influence and a campaigning capacity that was used to benefit the position of all Australian workers, including Mining and Energy workers.

"Now there is just macho posturing and chest beating. It is a sad observation, but the amalgamated Union has never been less respected.

"It has never been more isolated within the Union movement and broader community."

