Mackenzie to run as independent

Rob Mackenzie will make the full announcement for his campaign as an independent candidate in the State Election on Saturday.

GOONDIWINDI councillor Rob Mackenzie has confirmed he will run in the state election as an independent.

Cr Mackenzie said he was inspired to run as an independent candidate after withdrawing his submission during the LNP preselection process earlier this year.

"I'm looking forward to being able to lobby ministers for funding for roads," he said.

"Roads are critical for not only getting our produce in and out of the electorate but for keeping our workforce, buses, and school kids safe.

"Water security and electricity prices are two other big issues that affect everyone in my electorate."

Cr Mackenzie is expected to make a full announcement of his campaign on July 1.