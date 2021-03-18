Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Morris Iemma’s warning that NSW Labor has wasted the past 10 years in opposition has led frustrated true believers to ponder what sparked the contribution.
Morris Iemma’s warning that NSW Labor has wasted the past 10 years in opposition has led frustrated true believers to ponder what sparked the contribution.
Politics

Macquarie St muses at Morris Iemma’s Labor party shot

by James O’Doherty
18th Mar 2021 6:20 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Morris Iemma's warning this week that NSW Labor has wasted the past 10 years in Opposition has led frustrated true believers to ponder what sparked the contribution.

The comments came after union-commissioned polling showed support for the party is at 100-year lows, and sparked a fresh round of murmuring about leader Jodi McKay's job.

Former premier Iemma has stayed out of the spotlight since leaving office, rarely weighing in publicly on his successors.

Labor insiders also mused that neither Luke Foley nor Michael Daley copped flak from Iemma - who founded a government relations firm with a former Liberal MP in 2019 and who is registered as a lobbyist - during their time at the helm.

 

Originally published as Macquarie St muses at Morris Iemma's Labor party shot

labor morris iemma

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Popular music festival faces axe over ‘safety risks’

        Premium Content Popular music festival faces axe over ‘safety risks’

        News Organisers of the popular event say sudden objection from police could see it scrapped for the second year in a row.

        Man avoids jail over alley sex assault on friend

        Premium Content Man avoids jail over alley sex assault on friend

        News The Warwick court heard the victim’s friends sought their own revenge over the...

        Latest business liquidations in Southern Downs

        Premium Content Latest business liquidations in Southern Downs

        Business Liquidations listed in the Southern Downs council area

        Stop the violence: Share your story

        Stop the violence: Share your story

        News Take our anonymous survey to add your voice