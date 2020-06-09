Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire after the loss to the Titans. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty
Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire after the loss to the Titans. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty
Rugby League

Madge’s Tigers fury to block star’s Titans move

by Travis Meyn
9th Jun 2020 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WESTS Tigers have baulked at releasing out-of-favour fullback Corey Thompson to the Gold Coast Titans.

Thompson last week agreed to join the Titans immediately until the end of the 2022 season.

The Tigers were ready to grant Thompson a release from his contract this week, but the Titans' drought-breaking win against Wests on Sunday night could cost them Thompson.

Get your sport fix on Kayo ahead of live games returning soon - classic match replays, documentaries and the latest news & announcements. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Tigers coach Michael Maguire was furious with his side's performance in the Suncorp Stadium thriller and has wielded the axe and made multiple changes.

Maguire has dropped club legend Benji Marshall along with a host of other players, opening the door for Thompson to return to the Tigers' NRL team.

Thompson started at fullback in the opening two games of the season, but was overlooked for Adam Doueihi in the Titans game.

Corey Thompson has agreed to the move. Picture: AAP/Dan Himbrechts
Corey Thompson has agreed to the move. Picture: AAP/Dan Himbrechts

The Titans have been looking for a fullback to replace injured No. 1 AJ Brimson, who will miss most of the season with a fractured back.

Titans coach Justin Holbrook was happy to bring Thompson to the Gold Coast and the club was hoping to have the deal finalised on Tuesday.

But the Titans' 28-23 win against the Tigers has possibly killed the deal, with Wests going cold on the move as Maguire searches for a winning formula.

The Titans have been linked to out-of-favour Dragons fullback Matt Dufty, who could come back into the frame if the Thompson deal does not resurface.

More Stories

corey thompson gold coast titans michael maguire nrl rugby league wests tigers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drought-ravaged growers plead not to be forgotten

        premium_icon Drought-ravaged growers plead not to be forgotten

        News Covid-19 has stolen much of the nation’s focus in recent months, but farmers continue to toil away in desperate drought conditions.

        Goondiwindi Council ordered to pay $300K for pothole crash

        premium_icon Goondiwindi Council ordered to pay $300K for pothole crash

        Council News A Supreme Court ruling has deemed the council will have to compensate the injured...

        Fireys prepare ahead of extreme bushfire season

        premium_icon Fireys prepare ahead of extreme bushfire season

        News With another severe bushfire season predicted this year, firefighters are stressing...

        RUN, DON’T WALK: Exciting new event to boost struggling town

        premium_icon RUN, DON’T WALK: Exciting new event to boost struggling town

        News Devastated by border closures, residents of Killarney are desperate to draw...