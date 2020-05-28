Madonna shocks fans with X-rated pic

Pop icon Madonna is continuing her risque social media ways, flashing the flesh on Instagram to depict her "current wardrobe sitch".

Unlike the bulk of us who have opted for tracksuit pants and activewear in isolation, she's turning up the heat in lingerie, and not much of it.

Wearing nothing but a sheer bra and a brief pair of black knickers, the uber-fit 61-year-old star made it clear she gave "zero f***s" about the revealing snap - one of many she's shared with fans throughout isolation.

The music idol captioned the photo: "Current Wardrobe Sitch..................And for those of you who are offended in any way by this photo then I want to let you know that I have successfully graduated from the University of Zero F*^ks Given. Thanks for coming to my Graduation Ceremony! 🎓 Class of 2020!"

Responding to the raunchy pic, music mega star Katy Perry chimed in with "Omg I just enrolled in that college!" in reference to the star's quirky caption, while Jersey Shore star JWoww posted: "Whole mood" and Younger actress Debi Mazar wrote: "Do your thing Ma," with the fire emoji.

Madonna has been spending a lot more time on social media in quarantine. Earlier this month, the 61-year-old revealed she had tested positive for antibodies and is going to "breathe in the COVID-19 air." She was certain she'd contracted the virus on tour.

"When you test positive for anti-bodies (sic) it means you HAD the virus which I clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show at the time," she explained in another recent Instagram post.

"We all thought we had a very bad flu. Thank God we are all healthy and well now. Hope that clears things up for the band wagon jumpers!! Knowledge is Power!"

In another post showcasing her lingerie collection, Madge gave fans a glimpse of her pert derrière - with a number of followers speculating that she's had butt implants.

Last month, her odd "Quarantine Diaries" posts were met with criticism that the star had "lost touch with her audience".

"I worshipped her, we all did," said someone who has worked with Madonna in recent years and has ties to her inner circle.

"I still do, but I'm disappointed. It's like she's selling out to keep getting attention and she doesn't know how weird she's coming off. I keep hoping she'll snap out of it."

Her "Quarantine Diaries" show the icon at a typewriter late at night, mumbling about her existential and physical angst.

In one, Madonna shows a close-up of a gummy-bear edible she uses to ward off her hip and knee pain. She also said she misses "interacting with people" and often cannot sleep. In another, she says she's lost three friends "in the last 24 hours" though it's not clear if they died of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, a video she posted of herself naked in a bathtub and calling the virus "the great equaliser" was deleted after blowback about her wealth and privilege.

Originally published as Madonna shocks fans with X-rated pic