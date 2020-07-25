MAFS bride’s rant sparks death threats

Married at First Sight star Amanda Micallef reveals she copped death threats after sharing a controversial post on Instagram about Victoria’s mandatory mask rule. Picture: Instagram.

After sharing a disturbing post on Instagram on Thursday, former reality star Amanda Micallef has come under fire again for perpetuating coronavirus conspiracy theories.

The Married At First Sight alum claimed in a (now deleted) post on Thursday that she "would rather shoot myself than wear a mask" after the Victorian Government made it mandatory for residents of Melbourne and Mitchell Shire to wear them in public.

Amanda added that she refused to submit to "a fake agenda" - despite the state of Victoria recording its third worst day during the pandemic with 403 new COVID cases just hours later.

Amanda, 34, took to Instagram again on Friday to explain why she deleted her previous post.

Amanda prefaced her video by saying, "Alright, I'm going to do a video to address my last post. And the only reason why I've removed it is because a friend of mine who owns a business had a phone call regarding my post, and I don't want it to impact their business.

"What was really wrong with that post was not what was said, because I'm one person with one voice and one opinion. I understand that it's a very touchy subject for a lot of people at the moment. And I understand that a lot of people are incredibly frustrated and want to get back to normality, just like everyone else."

Amanda directly addressed her critics saying, "When people go, 'Where's your research?' I'd like to know how many people are well researched on what's happening at the moment. How many people actually have the time to read white papers, science papers - all the so-called 'research' out there?"

"I'm learning to have a filter, and it's hard. It's hard because what you don't understand is I'm still a normal person with a few extra thousand followers," she stressed.

"It doesn't mean that we're not allowed to have an opinion. Because if I was a nobody and I put that same post up, I guarantee you I wouldn't cop anywhere near as many hateful comments as I did on that post. Everyone's out to get you when you're in the public eye. That's the major downfall.

"What was wrong with that post was some of the DMs I copped. I copped a death threat over it," Amanda revealed.

"What I choose to do in my personal life does not make me selfish, my immune system is incredible, I spend hundreds (if not, thousands) of dollars to make sure that my health is efficient. Most people don't. If you think for one second that us as a collective, wearing masks is going to fix this pandemic any[time] soon, especially in Victoria, I think you are fooling yourself."

"Now, I will wear a mask so that I appease society, because it seems that having a voice offends people in life.

"Off a public platform, so few people agree with what's happening. But no one's talking up about it. So I will wear a mask to appease everyone but just know, that I don't agree with it. And there's a lot of people who don't agree with it."

Among those who blasted Amanda - who was one half of Married At First Sight's first lesbian couple earlier this year - for her 'uneducated', 'disappointing' and 'selfish' post was fellow MAFS alum Carly Bowyer.

"As your friend, I'm sorry to hear you think this way. This isn't about identity, this is about doing our bit to stop the spread of this virus," a pregnant Carly shared on Twitter.

Police have handed out 101 fines and 63 warnings in the 24 hour period since masks were made mandatory in Melbourne and Mitchell shire on Friday night.

On Thursday morning, the state recorded 403 new coronavirus cases - its third worst day during the entire COVID-19 pandemic.

There were 300 cases in Victoria on Friday and more than 350 new cases on Saturday.

