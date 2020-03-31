MAFS star slams show’s ‘unfair’ editing

It's been a rough day for MAFS groom Steve Burley, who not only had his brutal dumping aired to the nation last night, but has spent the last 24 hours fiercely defending his actions in the experiment.

The Melbourne barbershop owner, 52, was slammed for "stringing along" his wife Mishel by continuously telling her he loved her despite their complete lack of physical intimacy and his refusal to so much as kiss her.

But there was one particular comment unearthed from his audition tape that seemed to set off both viewers and Mishel most.

RELATED: Read all of James Weir's MAFS recaps here

Steve's revelation that he was looking for a woman aged in her "mid to late thirties" was not well received by Mishel, 48, last week.

According to Steve, it was "taken out of context".

Speaking to Hit Mid North Coast's Krysti & Bodge on Tuesday, Steve attempted to set the record straight, revealing that he was actually speaking to producers about his appearance on Channel 7's First Dates two years ago and that was his dating mindset at the time.

"I was explaining to the executive producer (of MAFS) that at the time (of First Dates two years ago) I wanted someone mid to late thirties," he said.

"It had nothing to do with Married At First Sight."

Steve Burley when he appeared on First Dates. Picture: Supplied.

He went on to say he felt it was unfair, adding: "When they don't show the full context of it, then it's not fair on the viewers … and it's also not fair on myself either."

Steve explained that he'd made it clear from the start of the experiment that dating younger women had not worked out for him in the past and he was looking to date someone his own age.

Earlier on Tuesday, the reality star hung up on a live interview as he was grilled about his behaviour on the reality show.

In a heated back-and-forth during Hit 107's Bec and Cosi show, Steve became fed up about being quizzed about his refusal to be intimate with Mishel, cutting the interview short in frustration.

Speaking to Talking Married last night, Steve said he felt he "got slammed" by Mishel and he didn't agree with a lot of the things she said in her epic take-down speech.

"People have said to me, 'Oh Steve, you got humiliated'. Nah, I don't see it that way at all," he said.

"At the end of the day, people are entitled to their own opinions. Just because Mishel said what she said doesn't necessarily mean it's true. It doesn't mean it's right, it doesn't mean it's wrong either."

Mishel also fronted up for interviews this morning. She appeared on KIIS FM and was asked by Kyle and Jackie O if she was still friends with Steve.

"We were talking for some time but no, we've cut ties altogether," she told the radio hosts.

During their final vows on Monday, Mishel accused Steve of "wasting her time".

"I have felt the least attractive, least sensual I've ever felt in my whole life spending the time with you and listening to you remind me that you have no attraction," she said.

Walking away, Mishel tossed aside her wedding ring and said: "It's empowering to take back my strength, to take back my voice as a woman.

"I actually deserve someone that desires me and wants me. I'm very free now. I feel like, 'Oh, drop the ring! I'm free!'"

Married At First Sight continues tonight at 7.30pm on Channel 9.

Watch Not Here To Make Friends live every Sunday and Wednesday straight after MAFS, when James Weir is joined by guests live on Facebook and news.com.au, discussing the couples' ups, downs, sideways, pimples, pashing and misjudged PDAs.

The podcast will be available on news.com.au, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all the usual suspects straight after the live stream.

Originally published as MAFS star slams show's 'unfair' editing