Magic Mik in Warwick

THE ENTERTAINER: Mik Oberle is excited to perform in Warwick tonight. Contributed

IF THERE are two things Mik Oberle knows, they are rodeos and entertaining.

The talented country musician is making his way back to the Warwick Rodeo to bring another scintillating performance to "Australia's Most Famous”, and is promising a big night out for those in the crowd.

"My shows are very interactive ones, where the crowd can really get involved,” Oberle said.

"I play a lot of country songs that people know, so they can have a chance to sing along.

"For some I'll put the volume right down and expect them to scream the words out.

"There's lots of chat and audience involvement.”

Rodeo time has a special significance for Oberle, as the former participant said he loved the fact he could remain a part of it.

"Rodeo is a huge part of my life,” he said.

"I've previously done calf roping and team roping, so to still have that involvement is awesome.”

Oberle is no stranger to Warwick, and said he was looking forward to bringing his high-energy show to the Rose City.

"This is the third year in a row I will have played at the Warwick Rodeo,” he said.

"I played at the show a couple of times and the New Year's Eve Rodeo as well.

"There are good crowds here, which is what I love.”