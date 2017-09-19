MAGPIE MAP: Where they're swooping in Warwick

THE people have spoken and the swooping magpies of Warwick have been identified.

We've put together this map to show exactly where the swooping birds are hanging out and where to take care.

Here's a few tips on how to be safe from www.magpiealert.com

Keep alert and pay attention for any magpie nesting sites.

Travel in groups where possible as the birds often target individuals.

Keep an ear open for their distinctive calls.

Wear sun glasses and with a hat to protect your head and eyes.

If a magpie swoops while you are cycling, it will probably stop swooping if you get off your bike and walk.

If you spot a magpie nesting site then stay well clear and even plan alternative routes.

Remember magpies are urban species too, so there is generally no escaping them.

If you get swooped then tell others and inform your local council.

Do not provoke the magpies, they are very territorial and will protect their nests.

Try making friends with the magpies by feeding them with raw mince, slithers of steak and some readers have suggested cat food works too.

Wear a wide-brimmed hat or carry an umbrella.

It is important to try to stay calm, if you panic and flap then this is more likely to appear as aggressive behaviour and provoke a further attack.

Try to protect your eyes with your hands, those large beaks are very sharp and eye injuries have been previously recorded.

Magpies seem to have very good memories and have attacked the same people over subsequent seasons and others they just leave alone. If it's attacked you before probably a good idea to use an alternative route next season!

Face the magpie they tend to attack from behind so facing them should avert an attack.

Remember, they're only trying to protect their babies.