Magpies ‘condemn’ famous fan’s post

Collingwood have condemned a tweet from the club's former cheer squad leader Joffa Corfe after it was panned on social media.

On Tuesday night, Corfe posted "Get rid off all Indian workers in aged care might be a start" with Twitter users calling for the high profile fan to remove the post.

However, Corfe didn't heed the advice, instead posting on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to defend his actions and declare "I won't be silenced".

"To the losers out there in Twitter world feel free to copy and paste anything i say everywhere and anywhere," he tweeted. "I don't care I won't be silenced by the bulls**t minority pretending to be the do gooders I'll have the b***s to say and tweet whatever I want, Thank you."

Corfe had been vocal in his support of former club president Eddie McGuire and hit back at the idea of systematic racism at the club.

It comes after McGuire stood down as president of the club in the aftermath of the Do Better report, which concluded the club was guilty of fostering "systemic racism" that "has resulted in profound and enduring harm to First Nations and African players".

Collingwood Cheer Squad leader Jeff "Joffa" Corfe.

The club and its players were quick to apologise after the report was released.

But rather than let Corfe's posts disappear into the ether, Collingwood have stepped in to take aim at Corfe's post.

Joffa Corfe is not a member of the Collingwood Football Club but has had a long association with our organisation.



As such we cannot stand by his comments of last night. We condemn them and ask him to consider the hurt he has caused and an appropriate apology. — Collingwood FC (@CollingwoodFC) March 3, 2021

It's been a brutal pre-season for the Magpies with McGuire reportedly going radio silent after being left "crushed" at his tumultuous demise as president of Collingwood after the release of the report.

Collingwood has also begun instituting some of the recommendations from the Do Better report, including establishing an anti-racism expert group.

But former players have come out in force to denounce the club in recent months, led by Heritier Lumumba, who has been the most outspoken critic.

