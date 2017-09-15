Magpies running amok in Warwick

THE arrival of spring on the Southern Downs means many things, including keeping an eye out for swooping magpies.

Though small, the black-and-white birds can be a substantial hazard to pedestrians and cyclists alike as they aggressively protect their young during nesting season from late August to November.

Southern Downs Regional Council works maintenance and open space manager Chris Whitaker said the council had already received four complaints about magpies so far this year.

"Some of the common swooping areas on public land include Canning St between Pratten and Percy St; Freestone Rd near Alexandra Dr; Victoria, Australiana and Rotary Parks and the Queens Park Weir around the river in Warwick,” he said.

"Where necessary, council may need to remove a bird... and pays for the removal where required.

"Because magpies are native wildlife, they may not be removed without a permit from the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection.”

Magpies are also known to swoop around the pool in Bicentennial Park and at Oak and Cedar Sts in Killarney and Stuart Henry Park and Dalrymple Creek Park in Allora.

"Wear a hat or carry an umbrella to protect yourself - a magpie will attack initially from behind,” Mr Whitaker said said.

"Find the bird and keep watching it when entering a magpie territory. When a magpie is tricked into believing the target is alert, an attack is stopped or not even started.

"If swooped on, don't crouch in fear or stop. Move on quickly but don't run.

"Never deliberately provoke or harass a magpie as it will make them more defensive.”

According to EHP, it is only a small number of male birds that will become aggressive when a person enters a "defence zone” - an area of about 100m for pedestrians, or 150m for cyclists.

The good news is, the more aggressive a magpie is, the easier it is to catch. Relocators will use EHP-approved traps to take the bird at least 50km, and it is unlikely to return.