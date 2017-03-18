Major announcement from Warwick Woolworths

In 2011, Woolworths said they would not be introducing self-serve checkouts to its Warwick store in the near future.

WARWICK is about to take another step into the future with a big announcement this morning from Woolworths supermarket.

The popular chain supermarket in the Rose City Shoppingworld this morning announced to customers, by way of a whiteboard at the entrance to the store, that as of Monday, March 27 the store will be sporting nine brand new self-service check outs.

Warwick Woolworths announce a new addition to the store, starting on March 27. Jonno Colfs

Warwick Woolworths manager Sean Kratzke said the addition of the self serve checkouts would help manage queues in the store.

"We're really looking forward to it," he said.

"It's been a long time coming."

Mr Kratzke said at certain times of the day, the store had a large express shopping ratio.

"It's not too bad at the moment, but at times the express lanes can get very busy and self-service checkouts will take the pressure off those queues," he said.

"Currently we have 13 main registers, that will reduce to eight plus the nine new self service checkouts.

"It's all going to allow our customers to get in and out quicker."

Mr Kratzke said the technology would be the latest.

"They are the same new checkouts going into Toowoomba's new Grand Central store," he said.

"We'll have five cashless machines and four that will take cash and card.

"As well, there will always be two trained assistants on hand in the self service area to help out."

Mr Kratzke said he understood not everyone would be in favour of the new technology.

"There might be some reluctance," he said.

"It's certainly not about cutting jobs however.

"We're actually in the process of hiring more staff as we speak.

Mr Kratzke said many customers had been taking an interest in the news on the whiteboard.

"We've already had quite a few people have a chat to us about it all," he said.

"We'll continue to communicate with everyone about the changes.

"There will be a little disruption, but only for a short time."

Customers read the notice at Warwick Woolworths with interest. Jonno Colfs

As would be expected, the reaction from local shoppers was mixed.

Out shopping with mum and dad was 11-year-old Alex Naughten.

Alex said it was great to see the technology advancements coming to Warwick.

"I think it's great," he said.

"Some people might find it a bit frustrating but it will make things a lot quicker and help us aviod queueing up."

Then this from shopper Valerie Smith.

"I don't like it," Mrs Smith said.

"I think they'll have to put off staff to accommodate them.

"We need to keep those jobs for the young people in town and I think everyone likes to have their bags packed for them.

"They'll lose service checkouts to make way for them for sure.

"I won't use them."

Dann Free said she was quite used to the self service checkouts.

"We're from the Gold Coast, so they're nothing new to me," she said.

"It's the way things are now.

"They're great for when you've got only a few items.

"They're not so great if you've got someone with a trolley load who doesn't know how to use them."

The works to reconfigure Woolworth's front end will begin on the evening of Saturday, March 25 and will be completed by Monday March 27.