Major award for Warwick scientist

AWARD WIN: Greg Platz, pictured with his wife Janet, after he won the Lester Burgess Award at the Science Protecting Plant Health Conference in Brisbane. Contributed

WARWICK scientist Greg Platz has won the prestigious Lester Burgess Award for Disease Diagnostics and Extension.

The award was presented at the biennial Science Protecting Plant Health Conference in Brisbane.

He works as a plant pathologist in the barley program at the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries at The Hermitage Research Facility east of Warwick.

Mr Platz is the first winner from the Warwick area.

He was nominated by his Toowoomba-based supervisor and the award was presented in recognition of outstanding service to industry.

The award is presented to scientists from Australia and New Zealand periodically. The award is organised by the Australasian Plant Pathology Society.

There were three winners this year but the award is only presented periodically based on merit.

Mr Platz has been based at The Hermitage Research Facility for the past 20 years after working previously at the Queensland Wheat Research Institute in Toowoomba.

He is originally from Nobby and played for the Wattles rugby league premiership winning side of 1970, won the Carlton Cup with Toowoomba Clydesdales and went on to play for Queensland for four years, captain his state for two years and play for the Australian Kangaroos in 1978.