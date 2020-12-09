Major boost to get young working again

School leavers looking to have a gap year can access free courses to get a job in an industry hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

School leavers looking to have a gap year can access free courses to get a job in an industry hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

School leavers taking a gap year can access free courses to get a job in an industry hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

New research has found more than 88.73 per cent of high school students were looking for part-time or full-time time employment, with 68.31 per cent happy to work in the hospitality industry.

With this keen interest in mind, Barcats - an online platform for the industry - launched a series of five-day courses for students and job seekers of all ages free of charge.

Of the five days, three focus on required certificates and learning outcomes while the other two are more practical.

Participants will learn how work behind a bar, pack down, set up and carry three plates simultaneously.

Barcats founder and chief executive Jeffrey Williams said the courses would fully equip participants with certificates and essential skills required to instantly and confidently get a job in hospitality.

"The hospitality industry has been battling with nationwide lockdowns, forced restrictions and a significant staff shortage due to the lack of backpackers travelling to Australia this year," he said.

Free hospitality courses are on offer to encourage more high school leavers to work in the sector. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Gaye Gerard

"This influx of young talent could be crucial to helping the nation's venues get back on their feet."

The survey, commissioned by Barcats, also revealed 19.72 per cent of students felt a lack of training was the biggest barrier to working in hospitality.

Mr Williams hoped by providing free comprehensive courses, it would encourage more students to join the industry.

"Students will save hundreds of dollars, gain job connections and will walk out completely employable with the required RSA and RCG certificates, food safety knowledge, COVID-19 compliance training and practical training from industry experts such as how to three-plate carry," he said.

Mr Williams said hundreds of hospitality jobs were available at the moment. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Gaye Gerard

"We have hundreds of jobs available right now, including a number of great regional opportunities that students could pair with regional travel for an Aussie gap year, including roles in the Whitsunday's Hamilton Island, NSW's Hunter Valley and Broome in WA."

The survey also found 65.49 per cent of respondents said COVID-19 had not made them rethink their desired career path or profession, but 59.16 per cent felt anxious about finding a job now school had ended.

The hospitality courses are available in Sydney, Brisbane and the Gold Coast in January.

Courses in Perth and Melbourne are also set to launch next year.

For more information or to sign up, head to the Barcats website.

Originally published as Major boost to get young working again