Major CBD street closed for a month

WARWICK motorists will need to find another way as works on Rose City Shoppingworld are set to see Fitzroy St closed until Friday, June 19.

The street will be closed between Palmerin St and Haig Ave and only authorised vehicles will be allowed in the area during that time.

According to a public notice posted by the Queensland Police Service, the alterations are for the safe and efficient control of vehicular and pedestrian traffic during the continuation of renovations to the Rose City Shoppingworld.