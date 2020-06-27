Menu
THREE vehicles have crashed on the Cunningham Highway at Gladfield.
Two injured in highway crash

Michael Nolan
27th Jun 2020 12:12 PM
UPDATE: Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics transported two motorists to the Warwick Base Hospital. 

A man, aged in his 30s, suffered a neck injury and a woman, aged in her 50s, suffered a chest injury.

Both are in a stable condition. 

12:15PM: Three vehicles have crashed on the Cunningham Highway at Gladfield. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the crash blocked the highway, after one of the vehicles rolled. 

The crash occurred about 11.55am.

Paramedics are treating a man, aged in his 30s, for a suspected spinal injury. 

A woman, aged in her 50s, has sustained a chest injury. 

Motorists are advised to avoid the intersection of the Cunningham Highway and Goomburra Rd. 

 

