Major General in town for 100th anniversary

Warwick RSL Sub-branch president John Skinner, Marion Skinner, Colin Dobie, Mayor Tracy Dobie and guest speaker Major General Iain Spence at the Warwick RSL Sub-branch 100th year celebrations.
by Gerard Walsh

MAJOR General Iain Spence was delighted to be in Warwick on Sunday for the first RSL Sub-branch 100-year anniversary he has attended.

"One hundred years is a great achievement by the Warwick RSL Sub-branch, it should be celebrated,” he said.

"I go to a lot of services on Anzac Day but this is the first 100 years celebration I have been to.

"The work of the RSL Sub-branch to support their servicemen and women and their descendants is just exceptional. I have read part of the history of the Warwick RSL Sub-branch and look forward to reading it in full.”

Warwick RSL Sub-branch president John Skinner said the group had a dinner each year on the first Sunday after Remembrance Day.

"The RSL held the first convention in Australia in Brisbane in 1916, our branch was formed in 1917 and we are the oldest continuous sub-branch in Queensland,” Mr Skinner said.

"We are standing on the shoulders of giants who started this organisation and kept it going for 100 years.

"There was no Department of Veterans Affairs in the early days when diggers came home wounded and in all sorts of distress from the First World War. There was no support but the churches, particularly the Salvation Army, played a part in helping the diggers and the Red Cross took up the cudgels.”

Mr Skinner said he believed the major general was the highest-ranked officer from the Australian Defence Force to visit the sub-branch in living memory.

A crowd of 170 was at the anniversary dinner at Kings at the Warwick RSL Memorial Club including members of 17ACU.

At the start of the dinner, Mr Skinner paid tribute to four Second World War veterans in the audience, Rex Baguley, David Watt, Phil Agnew and Peter Dixon.

