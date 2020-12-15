Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

5G explained: How does it work?
News

Major outage for Optus customers

by Shae Mcdonald
15th Dec 2020 12:31 PM

A mobile phone outage has wreaked havoc on Optus customers just 10 days before Christmas.

Users took to social media on Tuesday morning to complain they hadn't been able to make or receive calls.

 

The telecommunications company confirmed a fault had impacted 4G-based calls on some handsets.

"We're working to restore services as soon as possible," it wrote on Twitter.

"In the meantime, we recommend switching to the 3G network or enabling WiFi Calling on your device if possible."

 

 

An Optus spokeswoman said the issue had since been resolved and all services were back up and running.

"We apologise for any inconvenience and thank customers for their patience," she said.

Originally published as Major outage for Optus customers

More Stories

editors picks optus optus outage

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Witness captures arrest of man who later died in custody

        Premium Content Witness captures arrest of man who later died in custody

        News Queensland Police Service Ethical Standards Command will investigate the death of a man after he was taken into police custody. Watch footage of the arrest.

        FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Warwick Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

        Man threatens to ‘slit woman’s throat’ when car breaks down

        Premium Content Man threatens to ‘slit woman’s throat’ when car breaks down

        News The Warwick court heard the man was armed with a hatchet when he made the...

        Tribute plans cop fierce backlash from community

        Premium Content Tribute plans cop fierce backlash from community

        News A memorial for small town Southern Downs town has hit a major snag wih residents...