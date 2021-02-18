Menu
ANZ EFTPOS and Optus are experiencing technical issues impacting customers around the country. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)
News

Major outage on Eftpos, Optus networks

by Emily Cosenza
18th Feb 2021 11:21 AM

Customers of Optus and ANZ are up in arms as a national outage has left thousands unable to complete payments or use their phones.

On Thursday morning, a number of people were unable to withdraw cash from ANZ machines, as furious customers took to Twitter demanding to know how long the issues would last.

ANZ apologised for the inconvenience, saying the team was trying to fix the issue as soon as possible.

"We're currently having intermittent issues with EFTPOS system & the team is trying to fix it ASAP," ANZ Australia's tweet read.

"Please try processing the transaction using manual processing in the meantime or please seek alternate form of payment."

It's not only ANZ EFTPOS customers that have been impacted by a technical issue.

Optus customers have also found disruptions to call, text and data services.

The major telecommunication company said the issue only impacted customers in Queensland, Victoria and New South Wales.

"As a of result network technical issues, some Optus customers including residents and businesses may be experiencing intermittent disruptions to their mobile call, text and data services," Optus said in a statement.

"Keeping customers connected is our priority, and Optus' technical teams are investigating this incident with remediation actions to commence as soon as possible.

"A further update will be issued as soon as additional details are available."

Originally published as Major outage on Eftpos, Optus networks

Customers outside ANZ in Castlereagh Street in Sydney were unable to withdraw cash. Picture: Glen Campbell. NSW
