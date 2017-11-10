Menu
Major parties 'two wings on same bird'

FOR Jay Nauss, it's time to hand back the electorate to the people from the major parties.

Mr Nauss, 69, is the second independent vying for the Southern Downs seat in the forthcoming election.

The Canadian-born candidate has been living in Glen Aplin for 30 years.

"I've worked all over the world and in every state except Tasmania in lots of different jobs,” Mr Nauss said.

"I'm running because I don't see there's much of a difference between the LNP and ALP - they're two wings on the same bird,” Mr Nauss said.

"Any party politician, they may be good individuals, but they need to toe the party line, whereas an independent has the opportunity to really speak their mind.

"We need some real leadership in this state, there is no need to drag out worthwhile capital works projects like the Emu Swamp Dam.”

Mr Nauss is an advocate for protecting civil liberties and cutting red tape, and is in favour of scrapping Human Rights Commissions and compulsory voting.

Despite this he says he did not fall under the libertarian label.

He previously ran for mayor in the 2016 council elections and for the seat of Southport with One Nation but said he had opted to run solo for the Southern Downs campaign.

"One Nation in 2017 is very different to the One Nation in 1998,” Mr Nauss said.

"I was very close to the party back then and Pauline knows who I am, but she's been endorsing candidates for trivial reasons and not talking about some of the issues I think she should be, so I've gone out on my own.”

Warwick Daily News

