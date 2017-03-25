Major road work for safer streets

27°
Jonno Colfs | 25th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
BLACK SPOT: Much needed changes to traffic conditions at the intersection of Wallace and Percy sts.
BLACK SPOT: Much needed changes to traffic conditions at the intersection of Wallace and Percy sts.

HIGHWAY resurfacing works costing $16.9 million and almost $1.3M of work to eliminate black spots in Warwick are being undertaken in the district.

Southern Downs Regional Council director of engineering services Peter See said previously the Australian Government black spot funding supported projects that targeted road locations where crashes occurred.

"In the case of the approved intersection projects, it's about implementing low cost engineering treatments, such as lines, signs and traffic islands, to better define the intersections, make them more readable for motorists and, ultimately, to reduce the risk of crashes,” Mr See said.

"Other projects will create improved visibility, superior road surfaces, and enhanced signage, and all of these measures are directed at producing a better environment for greater road safety outcomes for residents and other road users across the Southern Downs.”

All up $1,275,000 of black spot funding has been allocated to carry out work including major changes such as stop signs and traffic islands at high crash intersections, such as the intersection of Percy and Wallace sts.

Pedestrian refuges are also in the process of being constructed near Warwick State High School, along Palmerin St.

Road widening, resealing and tree removal has also been undertaken as part of the program on Connolly Dam Rd, Old Stanthorpe Rd, Freestone Rd, Glen Rd and a new refuge is also planned for the intersection of Dragon and Pratten sts.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesman confirmed they had a number of road resurfacing works under way in Warwick, as part of the 2016/17 reseal program.

"The $16.9M program aims to improve the safety, efficiency and longevity of the road network,” the spokesman said.

"A reseal between Warwick and Allora is almost finished, with 6.5km completed to date and a further 500m to be completed next week.

"A reseal of Wallace St is complete and line marking will occur when the weather clears and the road is dry.”

The spokesman said asphalt works were planned to start next week for a reseal on Albion St, from OOMadsen Bridge to south of Fitzroy St.

"These works have been postponed until Monday, April 3,” he said.

"Some side roads will be closed during the works and detours will be in place.

"Sealing works will also occur on two sections of the New England Hwy between Warwick and Stanthorpe.

"We thank drivers in the region for their patience while these vital road maintenance works are completed.”

Warwick Daily News
