Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
NCA NewsWire
NCA NewsWire
News

Major search for missing toddler

by Darren Cartwright
30th Sep 2020 8:50 AM

Police are appealing for help to locate a two-year-old girl who was last seen five days ago in the company of a woman at an address south of Brisbane.

Images have been released of the 37-year-old woman and the toddler who were both last seen at Kulgun Circuit, Inala last Friday, in the hope of locating the two-year-old.

There has been no contact between the 37-year-old woman and her family since last Friday and the family has concerns for the girl's welfare, say police.

NCA NewsWire
NCA NewsWire

The woman is described as caucasian, around 150cm in height, of a slim build with brown hair and blue eyes.

The girl is described as less than a metre in height, caucasian, of slim build with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen the woman or child or has further information is urged to contact police.


Originally published as Major search for missing toddler

More Stories

editors picks missing persons toddler

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PAY IT FORWARD: Inspiring initiative to help community

        Premium Content PAY IT FORWARD: Inspiring initiative to help community

        News This Southern Downs duo’s Community Cupboard will offer free help to those who need it most.

        Verdict delivered in trial of man accused of raping friend

        Premium Content Verdict delivered in trial of man accused of raping friend

        Crime Court heard the pair were friends for almost 20 years prior

        REVEALED: Warwick’s shocking drug busts

        Premium Content REVEALED: Warwick’s shocking drug busts

        Crime Home-grown marijuana, ‘experiments’ with crack cocaine, and more. Here are some of...

        QLD urged to back NZ border bubble

        Premium Content QLD urged to back NZ border bubble

        News The big post-pandemic opportunity Qld could miss