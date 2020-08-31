Menu
Letters to the Editor

Major step forward in helping veterans on brink

31st Aug 2020 12:28 PM
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Mates4Mates has welcomed new legislation from the Government, bringing the establishment of a National Commissioner for Defence and Veteran Suicide Prevention one step closer.

At Mates4Mates, we see first-hand the impact of mental health issues on veterans and their families, and the risk of suicide, and will continue to support steps being taken to combat this.

Over the past year the discussion and awareness around suicide among veterans has been gaining momentum, locally and nationally, but we know there's still more work to be done in this space to ensure suicides are reduced.

Right now, the need is more important than ever, with some veterans experiencing increased levels of distress and isolation due to COVID-19.

No one - military personnel, veterans, or everyday Australians - should have to go through mental illness alone and our thoughts remain with all families and individuals who have lost a loved one to suicide.

At Mates4Mates, we will continue to work hard to support veterans and their families and we encourage locals to reach out in times of need.

For support, phone Mates4Mates on 1300 462 837, speak with a trusted GP, or call Open Arms or Lifeline.

Troy Watson, CEO, Mates4Mates

