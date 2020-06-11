Menu
MISTY WINTER RAIN: Warwick is set to receive up to 35mm of rain this weekend.
Weather

MAKE IT RAIN: Farmers hopeful for wet weekend

Georgie Hewson
11th Jun 2020 10:00 AM
PRODUCERS on the Southern Downs are keeping their fingers crossed as the weekend’s forecast suggests a high chance of rain.

Enduring three and a half years of farming in the drought, Gleneden farmer Rohan Morris said a wetter than usual winter would position his operation well for the spring.

But Mr Morris said this winter is already shaping up to be less painful than last, after the rainfall late into summer.

“We came into last winter with four inches of grass in the paddocks, we’re coming in with two feet this time,” he said.

The chemical-free meat and vegetable producer said winter rain will provide a chance to grow forage for his animals.

“We're hopeful an inch of rain would be great but we’ll celebrate it when it comes, not when its forecast.”

Rain could put much needed moisture on the ground.
BOM Meteorologist Shane Kennedy said this morning’s thick fog blanketing the Rose City was a strong indicator for moisture coming this way.

“We have a cold front trough with moisture ahead which will really enhance rainfall activity over the weekend,” he said.

“On Sunday there could be between 20 and 35mm in the area.”

The rain is likely to start falling on Saturday evening with a chance of thunderstorms as well.

“The temperatures will be higher with cloud cover and moisture not letting it cool down quite as much over night,” Mr Kennedy said.

“On Sunday Warwick will be 2 to 4 degrees above the average June minimum.”

More fog is predicted tomorrow morning with a 5 per cent chance of rain throughout the day.

The rain trough will clear out by Monday.

“Our whole landscape will be happier, the creek will be flowing, the bores will recharge a bit and the trees will have moisture,” Mr Morris said.

“As long as your not underwater or cutting hay, rain is good.”

