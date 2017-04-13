Make road safety your focus this weekend

IT'S Easter weekend and people everywhere will be taking to the roads to head off on holidays or to visit family around the state.

Senior Constable Kirsty Moore said Warwick police would maintain a high visibility presence on the region's roads over Easter.

"We are urging drivers to take responsibility and do their part every time they get behind the wheel.

"They can do this by considering the Fatal Five and avoid trouble by sticking to the speed limit, not driving tired, don't drive if drunk or inhibited by drugs, wear seatbelts, make sure passengers are wearing their seatbelts and have their full attention on the road.”

Snr Const Moore said roads would have a higher volume of traffic this weekend.

"There are two reasons for this,” she said.

"The Easter long weekend and the end of the school holidays.

"We'd ask all motorists to factor this when planning your trip and be mindful of delays.”

Snr Const Moore reminded Queenslanders double demerit point penalties for repeat offences of high speed, seatbelts and mobile phone exist in Queensland all year round.

"Road safety is a community issue and police need your support to stop people being killed or seriously injured on our roads,” she said.

Road Safety Minister Mr Bailey said there had been no deaths on the roads over Easter in 2016.

"We're hoping for a similar result this year but motorists should not become complacent,” he said.

"Speed limits are not a recommendation, they are there to prevent the thousands of avoidable deaths and serious injuries on our roads.”