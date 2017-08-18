Make sure you buy petrol today

PRICE HIKE: Warwick drivers are urged to fill up with petrol today.

WARWICK drivers have been urged to fill up at the petrol station today to avoid an incoming price hike.

RACQ has advised south-east Queensland motorists to beat the price increase as Brisbane service stations have already raised their petrol costs.

This morning 23% of Brisbane retailers had raised their prises to 139.9cpl for unleaded petrol.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said motorists should take advantage of the 65 percent of Brisbane petrol stations still selling fuel for 114cpl or less.

"We expect these cheap retailers will soon follow suit and hike their prices, so drivers should make sure they fill the tank as soon as they can,” Ms Smith said.

"Motorists can visit our website for information on the cheapest prices in their area.”

The current average in Brisbane is 117.2cpl.