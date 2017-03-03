Make the Southern Downs spick 'n' span

BIN IT: Rio Olympic discus athlete Matthew Denny is throwing his support behind a Queensland Murray-Darling Committee campaign to stop roadside littering.

CLEAN Up Australia day is this Sunday, and residents are being asked by two local legends to clean up our region with just a few easy actions.

Town icon, dedicated mower and only remaining member of the Warwick Clean Up Group Graham Buchner said come Sunday, all change took was picking up a few bits of scrap.

"If at 8am Sunday everybody stepped out of their front gate and picked up, Warwick would be clean by 8.10am,” he said.

Olympic discusser Matthew Denny has become one of the faces of the Talking Rubbish campaign to stop roadside littering throughout the Southern Downs.

"I'm a proud Queensland- er and love my hometown of Allora, it's such a beautiful part of the world to drive through and live in,” he said.

"I don't understand why people choose to litter when it's so easy not to, I always bin it.”

Litter audits done across the south-west prior to the first campaign last year showed litter was accumulating on Southern Downs highways at a rate of 14 items, per 2km2, per day.

Queensland Murray Darling Committee CEO Geoff Penton said the campaign asked motorists to keep litter inside vehicles, to report littering to www.ehp.qld.gov.au and to get community members involved in roadside clean ups like Adopt-a-spot.

"The main items thrown out are drink containers, fast food packaging and cigarette butts, with

plastic containers particularly concentrated

at roadside pull-over areas, even where bins are provided,” he said.