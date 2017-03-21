Makeover for more than 10km of Southern Downs roads

AFTER months of lobbying, a total of $415,000 of roadworks has been carried out by Southern Downs Regional Council in Maryvale.

SDRC Engineering Services director Peter See said gravel re-sheeting had been done on about 8.7km of roads in the small town over about three weeks from late February to early March.

"This included South Branch and North Branch Rds, Allan St, Coxen St, Hodgson St, Watts St, Whites Rd, Wienholt St, Wildash St, and Dunns Rd,” Mr See said.

"Maintenance grading was undertaken on a further 3km of road, on various sections of Potters Rd, Whites Rd, Slade St and Millarvale Ln.

"There were also drainage works carried out and those works included the installation of the crossroad culvert pipes as well as some of the maintenance grading that has been mentioned.

"Pipes were installed to help prevent flooding at five problem locations at Hodgson St, Slade St, Taylor St, Dunns Rd and South Branch Rd.”

Mr See said it had been many years since re-sheeting had been undertaken on this scale.

"However council regularly undertakes some re-sheeting and maintenance grading of the gravel roads in Maryvale,” he said.

"The December 2015 to January 2016 period saw the last significant maintenance grading program in Maryvale.

"Council does, however, respond to small-scale urgent maintenance issues throughout the year as required.”

To report road problems or other issues to the council, phone 1300397372 or go online to sdrc.qld.gov.au to download the MYSDRC app.