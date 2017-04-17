A surprise wedding and a tree change

A DAY IN THE LIFE - Bob Bell

TEN years ago, an innocent trip to Killarney for a house-warming party turning into a life-changing moment for one Brisbane couple.



Bob Bell said he and then new wife Bonnie, immediately fell in love with the tiny town.



"We loved the feel of the town, the atmosphere, the people, everything," he said.



"And we started looking to buy straight away, eventually finding a place and moving out here in 2008.



"We have a great house, lovely block of land, it's a great place to raise a family and all for less than we were paying in rent. It was a great score."



Mr Bell was born in Brisbane and went to the Anglican Church Grammar School or Churchie as it's more commonly known.



"I enjoyed the school," Mr Bell said.



"And was always drawn to a career in film and television.



Mr Bell said he started a Bachelor of Arts after finishing school in 1995.



"But my interest didn't last long and I ended up enrolling at the Queensland School of Film and Television," he said.



Mr Bell said he completed a two year diploma.



"It lead to a little work but I don't think I could commit to the not getting paid side of the business," he said.



"It would have meant a few years of freelance and part-time work trying to build a name in the business and I preferred to be able to pay my rent.



"So I got a full time job and have had one ever since."



Mr Bell said he still had a passion for shooting and editing videos and film.



"I don't actively seek the work but I have done a lot of weddings and birthdays etc for friends and family," he said.



"I did a little work for ABC, editing some little shows, but that was a long time ago, it's more a hobby now."



Mr Bell met his wife Bonnie in 2000 and in 2007 they decided to get engaged.



"We threw a party at our house in Brisbane and invited about 50 of our closest friends and family," Mr Bell said.



"In the middle of the party I put a photo slideshow on the big screen called 'Welcome to Bob and Bonnie's engagement', which would have seemed pretty self-indulgent because it went for about 20 minutes.



"But it was all set up for a costume/make-up change.



"The very last slide said 'Now welcome to the wedding' and I appeared in front of the screen and Bonnie walked through the crowd in her wedding dress.



"We got married there and then."



Mr Bell said the surprise wedding went over very well.



"We told some of the immediate family," he said.



"I didn't want to at all, but Bonnie thought it might be best.



"I think people loved it because they realised they wouldn't have to buy wedding presents. It was all done."



Mr Bell said the couple had not wanted a complicated wedding.



"We didn't want the fanfare, and this worked perfectly," he said.



"The irony is that there is no real footage or many photos of the occasion because I'm always the guy who takes care of that."



This year marks 15 years Mr Bell has been a project officer for the Fire Ant Eradication Program in Queensland.



"Thankfully I get to work mostly from home," he said.



"Which is great for my family life and flexibility.



"At the moment though, I've been tasked to assist with data mapping and analysis of the community recovery in the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Debbie."



