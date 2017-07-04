Making the pledge to go plastic-free

WASTE NOT: Amy Walker will be promoting Plastic Free July at this month's Seasonal Feast markets in Warwick and Stanthorpe.

A WORLD without plastic is quite hard to fathom, with the material having found its way into many everyday items.

But this month the community is encouraged to give alternatives a try for Plastic Free July.

Southern Queensland Country Regional Food Network facilitator Amy Walker will be promoting a plastic-free mentality at the Seasonal Feast markets in Warwick on July 15 and 29.

Resolving to make alternatives more readily accessible, Mrs Walker said reusable bags would be available at the market with Boomerang Bags from Stanthorpe, Greenleaf Bags and DP's Bees from Warwick offering support.

"We're advocates for small, sustainable changes, anything too dramatic is not sustainable,” she said.

"We want to help locals to make those small changes to feel as though they're making a difference not only in their own lives but in terms of their environment and their community.

"We will be providing inspiration and ideas via our Facebook page about how people can reduce their own wastage, particularly single-use plastic and food.”

DP's Bees will be offering an alternative to plastic wrap with reusable wax wraps.

Co-owner Kate Tilbrook said cotton fabric is covered in beeswax, coconut oil and pine resin.

"Once the wax wrap is dry, the heat from your hands makes the wrap malleable,” she said.

"So you can cover your bowls and sandwiches, half an avocado or lemon.”

Lasting over three months, the wraps can be composted after final use.