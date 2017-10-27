Making tracks from Tamworth to the rodeo

News

Lois Swab, Bettina Lyons, Jim Lyons and John Davis admire the campdrafting at the Warwick Rodeo.
THEY come as one to the Warwick Rodeo and Campdraft, after travelling from the heart of country music, Tamworth.

Jim Lyons is a veteran of the week, and has been coming to Warwick for more than 30 years.

He said he is continuing to try and claim the campdraft world's most prestigious title.

"I scored an 88 in the first round on my horse Amber,” Mr Lyons said.

"A lot depends on the cattle you draw, as you'd like to get them fresh.

"After I finished playing football and entering in the rodeo, I went in to campdrafting.

"I've made some good friends through the sport.

"I've made the finals of the Gold Cup a few times, but haven't gotten to the top just yet.

"It's very prestigious, and would be the pinnacle if I could win it.”

Bettina Lyons has been coming to the week for more than 10 years, and competed in the Ladies Silver Cup Draft this year.

"I didn't perform as well as I would've liked, but it's still a good week,” Mrs Lyons said.

John Davis has notched more than 30 Warwick rodeos, delivering saddles for some of the competition's best riders.

"I've been making saddles for decades, including stockmans thrones,” Mr Davis said.

"I make and deliver them, and bring them up for the rodeo.”

The 420km journey doesn't phase Mr Davis, who brought his partner along to indulge in her first rodeo experience.

Lois Swab said she has enjoyed what has been on offer so far, and said she loves the Rose City.

"I've loved it so far. I've been to Warwick many times before but it's my first time here.”

