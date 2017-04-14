Making Warwick look great

A TOUCH OF WARWICK: Ooh La La Beaute

Emma Eastwell

I'M THE owner and manager here at Ooh La La Beaute in Grafton St.

I've owned the business for about seven years.

I finished school at Assumption and had a year off then started studying a Diploma/Cert IV in beauty therapy.

I moved to Toowoomba and studied full-time, fast-tracking through the course in a year.

After I finished I moved back to Warwick and started this business.

And seven years later, we must being doing something right because the doors are still open.

In the beginning it was just beauty therapy, but I branched out into hairdressing as well a few years ago.

It was a leap of faith, but it's worked out nicely.

For me, it's all about eyebrows at the moment; they are all the rage, so getting them sculpted perfectly is a buzz.

I love this industry because it feels great to make other people feel good about themselves.

I'm very thankful to my parents, partner, family and friends for helping me get started and for being there for me in the early days.

And it's great to welcome Beck Clarke to the team as well.

Storm Lahiff

I'VE been hairdressing for 11 years now and have been working at Ooh La La Beaute for about a year.

Prior to that, I worked at another salon in Warwick and also freelanced for De Lorenzo, a hair product company.

I was a guest artist and would create crazy avante garde haristyles for hair shows around the country.

When I finished school I started studying fashion design at university but that turned out to be quite expensive so I turned back to another interest, hairdressing.

I lived all over the country before moving back to Warwick with husband Brendan about eight years ago.

I also taught creative cut and colour around the country.

Recently, I also became a qualified photographer, which I studied while working.

So I'm looking forward to working on blending the two art forms and also wanting to do some local portraiture shoots in the future.

I really enjoy this job, working with and meeting new people.

We have a great clientele and I'm really enjoy working with a few new products.