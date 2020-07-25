Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency Services are at a property in Bushland Beach. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Emergency Services are at a property in Bushland Beach. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Crime

Male in custody after armed police siege

by SAM FLANAGAN
25th Jul 2020 12:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: This morning's siege at Bushland Beach is over after the police successfully negotiated with the man inside the property on Coutts Dr.

The man was taken into custody just before 12pm without incident after negotiations were completed.

The male has been transported to Townsville University Hospital for assessment.

 

EARLIER: Police are currently on scene at a siege in Bushland Beach, with a male in the residence believed to be armed with multiple weapons.

A number of police units are currently surrounding the residence at Coutts Dr, with negotiators currently speaking with the male inside.

Community Newsletter SignUp

It's believed the male is armed with multiple knives and possibly other weapons and has threatened self harm.

It's not known if other people are in the home at this stage.

MORE TO COME

Originally published as Male in custody after police siege

More Stories

armed crime guns queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING BRIEF: All the news you need to start your day

        premium_icon MORNING BRIEF: All the news you need to start your day

        News The Daily News rounds up the region’s biggest stories, alongside weather and lotto numbers.

        COVID COST: Will Warwick weather worst deficit since WWII?

        premium_icon COVID COST: Will Warwick weather worst deficit since WWII?

        Money Warwick Credit Union CEO explains the upsides of the shocking national outlook.

        Man stalks wife for months after marriage breakdown

        premium_icon Man stalks wife for months after marriage breakdown

        Crime The Warwick man continued to harrass his partner and children

        STATE ELECTION: Southern Downs candidates’ priorities

        premium_icon STATE ELECTION: Southern Downs candidates’ priorities

        News We asked state candidates what they’re focused on ahead of the October polls —...