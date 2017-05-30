Malicious crime rocks Scots PGC

DUMPED: A ute stolen from Scots PGC College was found in the river at Grafton St Bridge.

A UTE discovered dumped in the Condamine River on Sunday morning was stolen from Scots PGC College by callous thieves who also ransacked the school's administration block in a night of wanton destruction.

Warwick police officer Senior Constable Clayton Binney said the offences took place between 5pm on Saturday and 7am on Sunday.

"The Scots PGC College principal discovered the theft early on Sunday and notified police,” he said.

"Prior to stealing the ute, the offenders smashed a window and gained entry to the admin block.

"They moved through the building, rummaging through cupboards and drawers, damaging computers, before locating the keys to the vehicle and making off with a small amount of cash.”

Snr Const Binney said the offenders then drove the ute in the direction of Yangan Rd, damaging a fence in the process before later dumping the vehicle in theriver.

"Police are still investigating the matter and ask anyone who saw anyone suspicious in the area at the time to contact Policelink on 131444.”

Scots PGC College principal Simon Shepherd said schools only exist to offer young people the chance to learn and better their lives.

"Unfortunately that makes them a target for misguided people,” he said.

"Our trust has been destroyed along with our best ute.

"They've stolen money, personal effects and a brand new Canon 80D.

"It was just a malicious and utterly useless act.”

Mr Shepherd said he was grateful the perpetrators hadn't done more damage.

"Thankfully they have not interfered with school operations,” he said.