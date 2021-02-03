‘Mammoth task’ to bring family fun to 143rd Allora Show

Putting on the beloved Allow Show on the back of coronavirus was no easy feat for society volunteers this year.

The small town show was the last to go ahead in 2020’s decimated Queensland circuit, but still suffered a ‘washout’ when 200mm of rain fell.

Allora Show Society president Mark Pillar said it was the success of the Warwick NYE rodeo that ignited the fire to go ahead this year, despite uncertainty over coronavirus restrictions.

“It was a tough emotion of whether or not to go ahead, having to deal with all that extra stuff,” he said.

“But when Warwick pulled of the NYE night and Stanthorpe had their show, we knew we couldn’t say no.

“It did involved a lot of work from everyone to make it all work.”

Volunteers even had to move the cattle section to set up for COVID-safe entry.

“It is a mammoth task to get the grounds prepared but we all think of the smiles on the faces, and think it’s worthwhile,” Mr Pillar said.

Emily Henry, Beau Henry (7) and Ashlee Henry (12) with Mack and Daisy showed there was still fun to be had despite the 2020 washout.

This year’s show would also be bringing back the Friday night rodeo after much demand.

“Everybody like the rodeo. When we cancelled because of the rain last year, we were hoping to get it up and rolling in October, but then we had to cancel again because of coronavirus,” Mr Pillar said.

“I’ll be in trouble if I have to cancel this one.”

Mr Pillar said they were some celebrations to be had, despite “patchy rain”.

“Some of the crops around the region are looking pretty good,’ he said.

“People want to get out and have a break and catch up with mates. They’re ready for a show.

“If any of the last few events are an indication, I’d say we’re looking at a bigger than normal turnout.”

The 143rd Allora Show will be held February 5,6 and 7.

Allora Showgrounds open at 6am each day.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for children 16 and under and $5 for concession.