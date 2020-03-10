Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A single-vehicle rollover on the Bruce Hwy near Townsville yesterday. Picture: Facebook
A single-vehicle rollover on the Bruce Hwy near Townsville yesterday. Picture: Facebook
News

Man, 19, killed in crash near Townsville

by Nathan Edwards, Keagan Elder
10th Mar 2020 8:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 19-YEAR-OLD has died in a single-vehicle crash near Townsville overnight.

The ute rolled on Hervey Range Road near Rangewood this morning just after 12am.

The Queensland Police Service spokesman said it appeared the ute the man was driving struck a culvert and flipped on to its side, trapping the man who was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

He died at the scene.

Hervey Range Road between Rupertswood Drive and West Road were closed this morning, but have since been reopened.

More Stories

Show More
crash death fatality ute

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A merry cash boost for battling Southern Downs businesses

        premium_icon A merry cash boost for battling Southern Downs businesses

        News Empty Esky initiative encourages city visitors to drop in and stock up on our best offerings.

        Stanthorpe born Archbishop has died

        premium_icon Stanthorpe born Archbishop has died

        News Archbishop had retired to “heavenly” Stanthorpe before spending his final days in...

        Social media ‘turning point’ for small business

        premium_icon Social media ‘turning point’ for small business

        News A small business owner has thanked the power of social media for ‘blowing up’ her...

        Oldest World’s Greatest Shave entrant spurred by tragedy

        premium_icon Oldest World’s Greatest Shave entrant spurred by tragedy

        News ‘Nobody should have to bury their children’: Why this 87-year-old Warwick woman is...