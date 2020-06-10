Man faces court charged with murder and violent conduct

An alleged murderer has faced court, along with two other men, following a disturbance in which a man died,

AN alleged murderer has faced the Alice Springs Local Court, along with two other men, following a disturbance in Gillen on Friday where a man was killed.

Benjamin James Martin, 39, appeared by video link in custody charged with murder and engaging in violent conduct.

Defence lawyer Anna Gill did not make a bail application.

Judge Greg Borchers ordered a brief of evidence and remanded Martin in custody.

He will reappear before the court again in September.

Two other men, Jeremy Scrutton, 40, and Ronald Jungala Martin, 44, also appeared in court charged with accessory after the fact and engaging in violent conduct.

Scrutton was also charged with offence of incitement.

Both will remain in custody.

While appearing for Martin, defence lawyer Carly Ingles said no other applications would be made by her besides an adjournment.

"This matter along with the matters of Jeremy Scrutton and Benjamin Martin is to be adjourned for preliminary examination mention," she said.

At a press conference last week, Detective Senior Sergeant Peter Malley said there was a large number of witnesses at an incident in Gillen.

"(There) was a large family there at the time," he said.

"There's a large number of witnesses and I think we're interviewing 20-plus people at this stage.

"It's always disturbing when you go to a critical incident like that. Some of the officers that attended initially were brand new, so they will be offered counselling services.

"It's unfortunately just a part of the job."

An NT Police spokesman said officers responded to reports of people fighting at a Gillen home in Alice Springs about 2.30am.

Police found a 36-year-old man with life-threatening injuries and gave first aid.

St John Ambulance officers also responded but the man passed away a short time later.

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, said they heard screams coming from an Alice Springs property from 2.30am.

"You could hear screaming, men and women, smashing of glass and banging like someone was kicking a fence in constantly …" they said.

"It sounded absolutely insane."

Originally published as Man, 39, faces court charged with murder, violent conduct