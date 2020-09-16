Menu
HEADING TO COURT: A 43-year-old man will appear in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court after punching a 67-year-old woman.
Man, 43, ‘punches 67yo woman in face’ in shocking attack

Emily Clooney
16th Sep 2020 2:00 PM
A MAN has been charged with punching a 67-year-old woman in the face when she confronted him over littering.

It is alleged the drunk 43-year-old man yelled at the woman after she had asked him not to leave his rubbish lying around.

Stanthorpe police were called to Harris St, Stanthorpe on August 31 after concerns for the woman's safety.

She suffered minor injuries.

Officer in charge Gerard Brady said he'd never seen an assault like this in the Granite Belt region before.

"It's concerning when someone of that age is assaulted, given she's a female as well," Snr Sgt Brady said.

"I'm sure most members of the community would think it's concerning, too.

"It's not something we see often fortunately, particularly something like this which started over a benign incident that started over nothing."

The man was charged with serious assault and public nuisance.

He was released on bail and is due to appear in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court on September 23.

 

