Man, 47, sent explicit messages to teen

Liana Turner | 16th May 2017 8:16 AM
The Stanthorpe Magistrates Court was busy on Wednesday for the first session of 2015. Photo: Hayden Smith / Stanthorpe Border Post
The Stanthorpe Magistrates Court was busy on Wednesday for the first session of 2015. Photo: Hayden Smith / Stanthorpe Border Post Hayden Smith

A MAN who engaged in sexual banter with a teenager before sending her explicit photos has narrowly avoided a stint in jail.

Michael Leslie Pillar, 47, pleaded guilty in Stanthorpe District Court on Thursday to grooming a child under 16.

Barrister Frank Martin said his client had engaged in a discussion with the girl on Facebook but had doubts she was just 15, despite her age being listed on her social media profile.

Pillar and the girl chatted throughout the day, and the 47-year-old sent her two photos of penises and other illicit messages.

Mr Martin argued the girl was "not naive" in the exchange, and sent a photo in return. But the girl later reported the conversation to police, who arrested Pillar on February 14, 2015.

Judge Dennis Lynch said the offence could attract up to five years' jail.

Judge Lynch said Pillar could avoid jail time due to "exceptional circumstances", which he established with a range of factors.

This included Pillar being the primary carer of his teenage son, who was left disabled after a violent attack.

Judge Lynch also took Pillar's early admissions, the relatively short timeframe of the conversation and "evident remorse" into account during sentencing.

Pillar was sentenced to 15months' jail, which was suspended for two years, allowing him to walk free from the court.

Pillar was also convicted of two summary charges in relation to marijuana and a pipe being found when police visited his home.

He faced no further penalty for these.

Judge Lynch cautioned him further drug use would likely land him behind bars.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  stanthorpe crime

Man, 47, sent explicit messages to teen

The Stanthorpe Magistrates Court was busy on Wednesday for the first session of 2015. Photo: Hayden Smith / Stanthorpe Border Post

