Crime

Man, 76, arrested after police find 36kg of cannabis in car

Liana Boss
17th Jan 2021 2:43 PM | Updated: 18th Jan 2021 6:03 AM
A man will face court on Monday after police allegedly found a commercial quantity of cannabis in his vehicle.

Police attached to the Tweed Byron Police District said they pulled the 76-year-old over for the purpose of a random breath test on the Pacific Highway at Ewingsdale about 2.15am on Saturday.

"During this interaction and conversations with the 76-year-old male driver, police informed him that his vehicle would be searched for any prohibited drugs," police said.

"As a result of the search, police located eight garbage bags containing 75 cryovac bags containing what police allege is cannabis in the boot of the motor vehicle."

Police will allege a total of 36kg of cannabis was seized.

The man was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station.

He was charged with supplying a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug and was refused bail to face Byron Bay Local Court on Monday.

