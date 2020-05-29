Man, 77, accused of offering teen cash ‘for a quickie’

A man was denied bail after he was accused of the indecent treatment and grooming of two girls under 16.

A 77-YEAR-OLD convicted child sex offender is accused of grooming two 14-year-old girls including offering one cash "for a quickie" and putting $20 in her bra.

The alleged offending occurred between July 2018 and July 2019 in Mackay.

Mackay District Court heard the first girl was aged 14 to 15 and regularly went to the man's home to help with household chores.

It is alleged "he offered (her) money" to touch her breasts and genitals and to have her touch him.

The court heard the man, who was aged 75 to 76 also allegedly asked her to wear short shorts and a G-string, and tried to show her his penis.

"He slapped her buttocks and sucked her neck," Judge Paul Smith said as he briefly ran through the allegations.

On one occasion the girl recorded his requests and played it for her school teacher and it was reported to police.

The second girl was also aged 14 and it is alleged he also exposed himself top her, offered her money "for a quickie" and put $20 in her bra. She complained to police.

The court heard the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denied the offending.

He is charged with grooming children for a sexual act and indecent treatment of children under 16.

Judge Smith said the man had a relevant criminal history. In 2000 he was convicted in the Melbourne Supreme Court of sexual offences involving children.

The court heard his criminal history, which dated back to 1957, also included entries for fraud, false pretences, and stealing.

He has spent 339 days in custody after his bail was denied in the magistrates court. He took matters to the higher court and was denied again.

"In my view at this stage there is a significant case against (him)," Judge Smith said. "He would have good reason not to appear."

Defence had argued that if convicted, the penalty would be about two years jail "and he has already done much of that".

Prosecution submitted there was a risk of reoffending and there were "not only ­similar factors between the two complainants but the ­potential of further similar factors" regarding convictions in Victoria.