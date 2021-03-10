Man abuses partner, hides keys to prevent escape

A Warwick man who hid car keys from his partner of 13 years while abusing her and accusing her of cheating has faced court for breaching a domestic violence order.

Police were called to the couple’s Warwick home on the afternoon of January 19, where a heated argument over who owned their car had broken out between the pair.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the 34-year-old, who cannot be named, was screaming at the woman that she was a “s —t”, “w---e”, and “c —t”, breaching the domestic order taken out against him in 2018.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said the man also kept accusing his partner of cheating on him, and hid the car keys to prevent her leaving.

Sergeant Wiggan added when the woman finally made her escape, the man continued to text and call her with a string of abuse.

The court heard the man refused to participate in a police interview, and had previously breached a domestic violence order against the same partner.

Defence lawyer Clare Hine said her client claimed he only took his partner’s car keys to protect her, as she was suffering mental health concerns and he didn’t want her to drive with their daughter.

The man acknowledged he’d done the wrong thing and had “no excuses”, his lawyer said.

The man pleaded guilty to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

He was fined $1000 by acting magistrate Lisa O’Neill, who told the man his behaviour was unacceptable, regardless of his partner’s mental health.

“In reality, the experience of domestic violence causes those issues, so by behaving that way … I’m not saying it’s the sole source of them, but it’s going to exacerbate those problems.”