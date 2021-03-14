Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bryson Larsen-Tai is charged with murder. Picture: NSW Police
Bryson Larsen-Tai is charged with murder. Picture: NSW Police
News

Man accused of Ballina murder makes plea offer

Aisling Brennan
13th Mar 2021 11:00 PM | Updated: 14th Mar 2021 11:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Discussions are ongoing between the Director of Public Prosecutions and a teenager accused of murdering an East Lismore Man in 2019.

Bryson Larsen-Tai, 18, appeared before Lismore Local Court on Wednesday via video link.

Police will allege Mr Larsen-Tai was involved in a fight near Hill and Park street, East Ballina on December 23, 2019.

 

Jesse Vilkelis-Curas.
Jesse Vilkelis-Curas.

 

During the fight 24-year-old Jesse Vilkelis-Curas sustained "catastrophic head injuries", police will allege.

He was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital before being taken off life-support on Boxing Day and died.

Only Mr Larsen-Tai has been charged with murder, as well as assault occasioning death, affray and aggravated robbery with wounding causing grievous bodily harm.

The DPP prosecutor told the court Mr Larsen-Tai had made an offer this week in relation to the charges against him.

"A counteroffer has been made that was sanctioned by the director," the prosecutor said.

The matter was adjourned to allow further discussion to continue, and Mr Larsen-Tai will return to court on April 14.

ballina murder jesse vilkelis-curas lismore local court murder charges northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Population boom: 86k to flood across Queensland border

        Premium Content Population boom: 86k to flood across Queensland border

        News More than 86,000 Australians are set to leave the southern states over the next 48 months in favour of the Queensland lifestyle.

        Premier’s secret emails revealed for the first time

        Premium Content Premier’s secret emails revealed for the first time

        Politics The contents of the emails exchanged between Annastacia Palaszczuk and Cabinet...

        SHAVE FOR CURE: Warwick teen takes plunge for vital cause

        Premium Content SHAVE FOR CURE: Warwick teen takes plunge for vital cause

        Community Why this selfless 17yo didn’t think twice about losing his locks to raise awareness...

        BREAKING: Man rushed to hospital after motorbike crash

        Premium Content BREAKING: Man rushed to hospital after motorbike crash

        News Emergency services were called to the crash just outside Warwick.